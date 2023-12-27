HoneyKomb Brazy Out On Bond Following Arrest On Federal Gun Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

HoneyKomb Brazy was busted for being a felon in possession of a gun a month after he was arrested for indecent exposure.

HoneyKomb Brazy posted bond in a federal gun case, according to Mobile’s WKRG. The Alabama-bred artist was released from custody after getting charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Mobile County sheriff’s deputies arrested HoneyKomb Brazy on December 18. Brazy was one of the passengers in a vehicle stopped for driving in the left lane without passing and tinted windows. The driver, a 31-year-old man named Mason Fuller, was allegedly wearing soft armor and had a bulletproof vest in the car. Authorities found two firearms during the traffic stop.

Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, cannot possess a weapon stemming from his conviction for assault and robbery. Fuller and the other passenger, a 39-year-old man named Miguel Hall, were also prohibited from possessing a firearm.

An associate of Brazy used his Instagram account to speak out about his latest arrest on Wednesday (December 27). The person claimed the other men in the vehicle were supposed to Brazy’s security. The 28-year-old rapper allegedly did not know they were felons.

“Boy this Brazy how tf they doing my brother,” the message read. “@Ihustlenoluck brought these fakes ass security n##### around him from Texas and we thinking these mfs legit. How tf these n##### felons too, got us thinking y’all hired real security. Then n##### pleading not guilty and s### like they tryna set him up, but the guns in one of them n##### name and in the other n#### BM name.”

Brazy was hit with a federal gun charge a month after he was arrested for indecent exposure. He was accused of exposing himself to a corrections officer while he was in jail in 2021. The charge was dismissed on December 13, just a few days before his latest arrest. The alleged victim did not want the case to move forward.