HoneyKomb Brazy is locked up, but violence surrounding the rapper continues to flare up…and now his mom’s life is in danger.

The mother of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, Tenecsha Jones, says that she might have been the target for Wednesday night’s shooting in Mobile, Alabama.

The gunplay rang out like crazy on Clarke street and many didn’t understand why the shots blasted through the air last June 2. evening.

But Jones believes that she knows.

She told Andrea Ramey from NBC15 News that they had been there before with the same level of intense violence on their minds.

Ramey asked, “They keep shooting up your home?”

Jones added, “I had to leave because of that.”

Jones further believes that because she had returned to the home earlier on the day of the shooting, the culprits might have seen her.

Seeing her might have been the reason why the house had bullet holes in the windows.

“They shot it up again. I can tell. I came here yesterday,” she said.

This prompted Ramey to respond as she pointed to the shattered glass from the windows “And those weren’t there?”

“Not this glass. None of that,” the mother of the “Dead People” rapper explained. Which prompted the reporter to ask why they were “targeting” her.

Jones answered, “Because they want my son Nashon Jones dead.” And they can’t get to him because he is away.

The Mobile native is currently locked up in the Metro Jail after allegedly violating his probation. Authorities noted he was not checking in with his probation officer but flexing on the ‘Gram and Twitter. His social media activity is reason enough to haul him back in.

“He doesn’t have a problem posting some of the activities he’s involved in. He’s bragging about being in possession of firearms, he’s basically traveling may be outside the boundaries of what his probation would allow him to do,” Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste shared

“Maybe not checking in with his probation officer in a manner that he should be doing, those things prompted us to execute to ask for a probation revocation,” he continued.

He was on probation for weapons charges dating back to 2016. Mama Jones is notably nervous for her life, sharing that she has “lost everything.”

Earlier this year, both of his grandparents (possibly

Tenecsha Jones’ parents) were shot and killed in their home. The murders then lit the house on fire.

HoneyKomb Brazy took to his Instagram to give a touching tribute.

“Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song I hate y’all got caught up In my Shìt smh this Shìt hurt main I beg y’all to let me move y’all every day but y’all Taught me how to be stand up guy y’all always told me If it’s our time it’s our time god got us that’s how ik y’all in heaven y’all baby boy got y’all fasho granny granny Ima miss u bad already n I’ma fasho miss smoking that gas gas wit u grandpa y’all save me a spot cause I’m most definitely coming to see y’all”