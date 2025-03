Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two deaths were confirmed by Tarrant County ambulance service MedStar, according to CBS News.

Hoodfame rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter have been identified as the two people shot and killed at Slappy’s Express Car Wash in Forest Hill, Texas, although their names weren’t immediately released. The two deaths were confirmed by Tarrant County ambulance service MedStar, according to CBS News.

Video from local news crews on the scene shows Forest Hill Police, MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department responding in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive. The harrowing scene unfolded on Monday (March 3) with witnesses describing hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area.

A nearby resident April Tarpley heard what sounded like a “bunch of gunshots.” She added, “I was laying in my bed, and I heard a bunch of gunshots. Initially I thought it was them working in the street. It was loud. I wish they hadn’t put that car wash right there because, yeah, it’s just been like issues upon issues. Mainly with traffic getting out of my neighborhood.

Another neighbor Becky Johnson said she also heard what sounded like gunfire. She told WFAA, “I heard six — one, two, three, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop — then about a few seconds later, I heard another six.”

Lil Ronnie hailed from Fort Worth, Texas, and was known for his contributions to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) rap scene. His music blended classic Hip-Hop elements with contemporary production techniques, creating a sound that is both innovative and grounded in tradition.

With chart-topping singles like “Red Roses” and critically acclaimed albums often branded with “Best in Texas,” he established himself as a leading figure in the region’s rap renaissance. His lyrical style, characterized by introspection and relatability, explored personal struggles, empowerment and triumph.

Beyond his music, Lil Ronnie was deeply connected to the culture of vinyl records, which influenced both his artistry and his appreciation for music’s tangible history. His collaborations with other DFW artists, such as Go Yayo, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the local scene and its growing influence in Southern Hip-Hop.

Ronnie’s Instagram is blowing up with tributes. AllHipHop sends its condolences to their loved ones.