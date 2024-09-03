Hot Boys Reunion Moves Ahead For Lil Wayne’s Annual NOLA Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk are reuniting at the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest. The group’s longtime producer Mannie Fresh will be involved.

The Hot Boys will finally reunite at a festival in their hometown of New Orleans. Live Nation and Lil Wayne announced his reunion with Juvenile, B.G. and Turk for the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest, which will be held at the Smoothie King Center on November 2.

“Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city’s dynamic and flourishing music scene,” Live Nation Urban’s Brandon Pankey said. “Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come.”

Fans thought the Hot Boys were reuniting for the “30 Years of Cash Money” celebration at the 2024 Essence Festival in July. Lil Wayne, Juvenile and B.G. performed at the event. Turk was noticeably absent.

Lil Wayne performed a solo set without Juvenile and B.G. at Essence Fest. Rumors suggested Lil Wayne refused to participate in a reunion without Turk.

Turk’s exclusion stemmed from his lingering issues with B.G. and Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman. B.G. criticized Turk in a post-show livestream.

“It’s only one n#### ain’t in this b####,” B.G. said on Instagram Live. “He brought that on himself. N#### did a bunch of hoe s###.”

Juvenile appeared to be a driving force in keeping hope alive for a Hot Boys reunion. He stayed on good terms with B.G. and Turk throughout their beef.

Less than two weeks before the Lil WeezyAnt Fest announcement, Turk extended an olive branch to B.G.

“I’m just believing that everything gon’ work itself out,” Turk said in an interview with B High. “It’s over with on my end. I don’t have no issue, no problem. And hope that [B.G.] sees this.”

Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest returns to New Orleans after a one-year hiatus. The festival has typically been held at Champions Square outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This year’s edition moves to the nearby Smoothie King Center, the home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.