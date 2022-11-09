HOV DID! Jay-Z Flexes His 24 Grammy Awards 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z showed off his impressive collection of Grammy Awards, having won more than any other rapper save Ye, who tied Hov at the top spot.

Jay-Z is one of the most accomplished rappers of all time, amassing enough awards to stock a mansion full of trophy cabinets.

Among them are his 24 Grammy Awards, more than any other rapper, save for Kanye West, who ties at the top spot with Hov. While Jay-Z has an on-and-off love affair with the Recording Academy’s award show, he’s still going to show off his wins in his inimitable fashion.

Longtime collaborator DJ Khaled took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 8) to share a new image of Jay-Z surrounded by his collection of Grammys. In the photo, Jay-Z is seen sitting on a sofa with several serving trays beside him.

Among the breadsticks, olives, and other nibbles are his cache of Grammy Awards, including one Jay-Z appears to be drinking from. Khaled captioned the pic, “Hov Did!” Check it out below.

Jay-Z On His Grammys Boycott

With 83 nominations, Jay-Z tops the list of people with the most Grammy nominations. His wife Beyoncé sits in fourth place with 79. Their daughter Blue Ivy also boasts her own win. She earned hers for “Brown Skin Girl,” featured on Beyoncé’s “Lion King: The Gift” album. She became the second youngest artist to score a Grammy, winning at just nine years old.

Last year, Jay-Z revealed his Grammy Awards boycott began in 1999 over a DMX snub.

“The first time I boycotted the Grammys was for [DMX]. We both came out that year, he didn’t get nominated. He dropped two albums—had two No. 1 albums in the same year—they didn’t even nominate him. I won that year for Rap Album, so my first Grammy win I wasn’t there. I wasn’t even in the building, because I boycotted it for him. There was a competitive thing, but it was big love,” Hov said.

He didn’t return for several years and only did so because his wife dropped a solo project.

“I didn’t come back until 2004 when a beautiful, young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album,” Jay-Z explained. “And I realised, ‘Man, art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best, and the Academy, they’re human like we are and they’re voting on things they like and it’s subjective.”