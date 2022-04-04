Kanye West And Jay-Z Ties For Rapper With The Most Grammy Wins

Kanye West and Jay-Z are tied with the same number of awards after their collaboration, “Jail,” won a Grammy.

Despite being dis-invited to the ceremony, Ye still came out big with two wins at the Grammys on Sunday. The first win was for “Jail,” a track that appears on the 2021 hit album DONDA.

The song was up for the “Best Rap Song” at the ceremony, going up against other artists nominated in the category like DMX (“Bath Salts”), Saweetie (“Best Friend”), Baby Keem (“Family Ties”), and J. Cole (“My Life”).

Yeezy also won “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for “Hurricane” with The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Ye and Jay-Z are tied with the same number of Grammy wins, boasting 24 trophies apiece.

Jay-Z can boast of having the greatest number of nominations. He has been nominated 83 times over his career as a rapper and songwriter.

Kanye has been nominated 75 times as an artist, songwriter, and producer. Also, Kanye has won awards in multiple genres, including the gospel/ Christian contemporary categories.

Many artists have boycotted the Grammys this year because some felt slighted, but others believe the Recording Academy fronted on Ye when they rescinded an invitation for him to attend and perform.

Organizers blamed his erratic behavior.

Dame Dash spoke about it recently and said, Kanye doesn’t care about the Grammys and neither should we. As a culture, Dash said we should “make our own.”

“I’m not trying to fail in somebody else’s system. So, we just create our own, so we ain’t gotta worry about nobody else’s rules,” Damon Dash said.

The Roc-A-Fella founder asked, “What’s the purpose of the money if you gotta worry about people’s rules (as long as you ain’t breaking no laws).”

“It’s not for them to judge who’s ‘hot.’ It’s for us,” Dash stated.

With this recent win, Jay-Z and Kanye both can claim the title of the rapper with the most Grammy wins, even if they never attend the award ceremony again.

Eminem is third at a distant 15 wins, and then Kendrick Lamar is in fourth place with 14 wins.