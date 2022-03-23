J Prince Calls Out Grammys, Urges Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj & Others To Host Rival Concert

J Prince blasted the Grammys “slave master” mentality and called for rappers to unite in a show of solidarity against the organization.

J Prince called upon Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others to take a stand against the Grammys.

The Rap-A-Lot Records boss shared a message expressing his concern at Kanye West’s ban from performing at the awards show. The Recording Academy reportedly cited Ye’s “concerning online behavior” as justification for the ban. Ye’s recent posts targeted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah, among others.

Trevor Noah is returning for the second consecutive year to host the ceremony. Kanye West called the comedian a racial slur in one online rant. Despite this, Noah said Ye should be counseled and not canceled.

Meanwhile, J Prince likened the Grammy organizers to a “slave master” using their esteemed position to dominate hip-hop culture.

“I’ve been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture to their benefit up close and personal for the past 30 years,” J Prince said. “And all the artists, managers and executives would do is complain, but never have the nuts to come together to do anything about it.”

J Prince Says The Grammys Employ A “Slave Master” Mentality

“This is a slave master, punish a n#### mentality and act to remind us that no matter how much money we have, we’re still n##### in their eyes,” J Prince continued.

J Prince then called for unity against the organization that canceled Kanye and “discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj” to bring about change for the future and suggested they begin by holding a hip-hop concert in Las Vegas, on the same night as the Grammy Awards.

“I recommend that the artists I mentioned above—and more—come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No. 1 selling genre in music—hip-hop—come together,” he said. “Because there’s power in numbers.”

He then concluded, “The powers that be will be mad at me about this one. But f### ’em! I love the culture. The seed has been planted; let’s water it.”