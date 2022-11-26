Hovain Hylton, Beloved Hip Hop Music Manager, Has Died

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

No cause of death has been revealed, but the morning of his passing, he tweeted, “Good morning and thank GOD for another day.”

Beloved music manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, who’s worked with everyone from Joey Bada$$ and Troy Ave to T-Pain and Cam’ron, has passed away. No cause of death has been reported. The family of the Cinematic Worldwide founder broke the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (November 26) that read, “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25.

“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

Hovain’s passing appears to be sudden and unexpected. The morning of his death, he tweeted: “Good morning and thank GOD for another day.”

Good morning and thank GOD for another day. — Hovain (@Hovain) November 25, 2022

A cascade of condolences are pouring in on Twitter from artists and peers alike. Russ wrote, “Damn man. RIP Hovain. Such a solid guy,” while DJ Green Lantern said, “RIP @Hovain. From God we come and to Him we shall all return.”

Those sentiments were echoed across the board. As Skyzoo noted, “Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G.” Westside Gunn added, “@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful. RIP HOVAIN the dot connector.”

Born in Brooklyn, Hovain always knew he was going to be involved in music in some capacity. Speaking to the Scoop B Radio Podcast in 2017, he explained, “I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was going to have something to do with music. It’s not like you go to college and say, ‘OK. I want to get into the music business.’ I think my life and background prepared me for it.”

Hit-Boy, Westside Gunn and Van Lathan are among the many paying tribute to Hovain online. Check out a few of the reactions below.

@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful 🤲🏽🤲🏽 RIP HOVAIN the dot connector — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 26, 2022

Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with lloyd banks 🙏🏾 God bless his family — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) November 26, 2022

Hovain was one of the kindest, most involved, supportive and loving friends and collaborators you could ever have. Man this hurts. — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 26, 2022

RIP Hovain. His presence and impact on the culture will always be remembered. He was always there when I needed advice. A genuine soul. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 26, 2022

Hovain was one of the kindest dudes in the music biz. I have been nagging him about a Banks verse for real late 2 constantly … always warm ..never got annoyed with my nagging .. just a sweet soul



RIP Hovain — Real Late 2 Soon Come (@Rosenbergradio) November 26, 2022

Rest well Hovain. One of the good guys who really loved this and showed love without hesitation. — brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) November 26, 2022

Oh my god, RIP to Hovain and condolences to his family and friends. Hovain was always a good dude and always showed nothing but love and respect. Prayers to his loved ones 💔 https://t.co/mKBzS9Pw7h — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) November 26, 2022

Such a good soul. A special soul. A necessary soul. He’s helped and done so much for others. Always warmth and love when he’s around. Never hesitated to let me know i was doing good. Never hesitated with advice. Such a gentle soul. Sending @Hovain’s family so much love. — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) November 26, 2022

😢 I’m damn sure not feeling today or the rest of the weekend! I’m Off This Internet For A Couple Days. 😥 Can’t believe I’m saying RIP to my brother/mgmt HOVAIN been knowing each other for years But started Professionally Working together over a year ago HOVAIN I’m CRUSHED pic.twitter.com/oW0B39rphv — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) November 26, 2022