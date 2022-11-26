Hovain Hylton, Beloved Hip Hop Music Manager, Has Died

Beloved music manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, who’s worked with everyone from Joey Bada$$ and Troy Ave to T-Pain and Cam’ron, has passed away. No cause of death has been reported. The family of the Cinematic Worldwide founder broke the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (November 26) that read, “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25.
“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”
Hovain’s passing appears to be sudden and unexpected. The morning of his death, he tweeted: “Good morning and thank GOD for another day.”
A cascade of condolences are pouring in on Twitter from artists and peers alike. Russ wrote, “Damn man. RIP Hovain. Such a solid guy,” while DJ Green Lantern said, “RIP @Hovain. From God we come and to Him we shall all return.”
Those sentiments were echoed across the board. As Skyzoo noted, “Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G.” Westside Gunn added, “@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful. RIP HOVAIN the dot connector.”
Born in Brooklyn, Hovain always knew he was going to be involved in music in some capacity. Speaking to the Scoop B Radio Podcast in 2017, he explained, “I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was going to have something to do with music. It’s not like you go to college and say, ‘OK. I want to get into the music business.’ I think my life and background prepared me for it.”
Hit-Boy, Westside Gunn and Van Lathan are among the many paying tribute to Hovain online. Check out a few of the reactions below.