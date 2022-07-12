T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A “Princess Complex”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Do you agree with the Auto-Tune King’s hot take about Breezy?

The tandem of T-Pain and Chris Brown earned a #1 single on the Hot 100 with “Kiss Kiss.” That 2007 track off Brown’s Exclusive album went on to earn 4x-Platinum certification.

Exclusive also picked up a 4x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA, but the album only peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. Chris Brown’s 2022 LP, Breezy, also peaked at #4 on the Hot 100 chart dated July 9.

After the final sales numbers came out for Breezy, Brown expressed frustration for his perceived lack of support for the album. He recently used his Instagram Story to complain about the 72,000 first-week units.

“SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album… [cricket emojis],” wrote CB.

Brown’s former collaborator, T-Pain, connected with DJ Akademiks on Twitch. After praising his fellow R&B singer, T-Pain spoke about CB’s apparent commercial downturn.

T-Pain Thinks Chris Brown Is Blaming The Fans

“That is my m############ n####, but I know what his faults are,” T-Pain told Akademiks. “Chris Brown has the princess complex. A lot of n##### don’t know what the Princess Complex is.”

The Rappa Ternt Sanga album creator continued, “The Princess Complex is when a young girl grows up in a family or in surroundings where every day she gets called a princess, she gets called pretty.”

T-Pain added, “The Princess Complex is not only when you get what you want but you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing absolutely f###### nothing and just being pretty… The second that the first real m########### comes to you and says, ‘Hey, you ain’t that f###### pretty,’ it’s over.”

The Nappy Boy Entertainment founder also suggested that Chris Brown seemingly blamed the fans for not liking his latest album instead of looking inward at himself. After nearly two decades in the industry, Breezy did not receive the same reception as CB’s previous bodies of work.

T-Pain stated, “Now it’s like, ‘Y’all must’ve done something wrong because I’ve done the same thing that I’ve done every time and the s###’s gone crazy. Ya’ll must have done something wrong. It ain’t me. I’m f###### Chris Brown.'”