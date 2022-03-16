Hulu Announces Premiere Date For ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ Documentary

Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy died on June 18, 2018. The controversial Florida-raised rapper left an impression on many people before his passing. A new documentary, Look At Me: XXXTentacion, covering the life story of Jahseh Onfroy will premiere on Hulu on June 10.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper @XXXTENTACION who made a mark on his generation before his death. On June 10, stream #XXXTENTACIONdoc. @hulu Instagram

XXXTentacion Hit No. 1 On The Billboard Charts

Look At Me: XXXTentacion‘s title derives from XXX’s breakout song “Look at Me!” The 2016 single peaked at #34 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

XXXtentacion went on to release other hit records such as “Sad!” which climbed to #1 on the Hot 100 in 2018. The track off that year’s ? album became XXX’s first Diamond-certified song (10x-Platinum).

? spent one week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. XXXtentacin’s project discography also includes his debut album 17. The chart-topping Skins and Bad Vibes Forever came out posthumously.

XXXTentacion’s Mother & Ex-Girlfriend Appear In Look At Me: XXXTentacion

Before he was killed, XXXTentacion was involved in numerous run-ins with the law. XXX’s former girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, also accused him of assaulting her while she was pregnant. Prosecutors dropped those domestic violence charges against the 20-year-old rapper following his death.

Director Sabaah Folayan’s Look At Me: XXXTentacion screened at the 202o South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. According to The Daily Beast, XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, appears in the film with Geneva Ayala.

“Jahseh was wrong for what he did. There’s no excuse for that, period. But I just want the world to know that he wasn’t that same person anymore, but the past is still part of his story,” Cleopatra Bernard apparently says in the doc.