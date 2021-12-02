Hulu Backtracks On Astroworld Documentary, Takes It Down Following Backlash

Hulu has come under fire following the release of a new documentary series covering the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.
The streaming network released the documentary titled “Astroworld: Concert From Hell” yesterday (Dec. 1). It appears Hulu is backtracking on the decision to put out a documentary while the investigation into the chaotic events of that day is ongoing. The series, which comes so soon after 10 people lost their lives, some of whom are yet to be buried, is unavailable at the time of going to press.
“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” reads the synopsis on Hulu. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”
The backlash was swift and users on Twitter immediately began pointing out the obvious.
Meanwhile, reports emerged last month that Hulu axed Travis Scott from the Kardashian’s new reality show in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival.
“Cameras have been rolling for months. They have filmed Kourtney’s engagement and Kim’s flirting with Pete Davidson as well as Kylie’s big pregnancy announcement, however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show,” sources told Radar Online.
Furthermore, “The investigation is going to go on for a long time with no one knowing the outcome. This is the last thing the Kardashians want to be talking about when they return to TV,” the insiders added.