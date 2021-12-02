Hulu Backtracks On Astroworld Documentary, Takes It Down Following Backlash

Social media users were quick to condemn Hulu for releasing a documentary on the Astroworld tragedy while the investigation remains ongoing.

Hulu has come under fire following the release of a new documentary series covering the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The streaming network released the documentary titled “Astroworld: Concert From Hell” yesterday (Dec. 1). It appears Hulu is backtracking on the decision to put out a documentary while the investigation into the chaotic events of that day is ongoing. The series, which comes so soon after 10 people lost their lives, some of whom are yet to be buried, is unavailable at the time of going to press.

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” reads the synopsis on Hulu. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

The backlash was swift and users on Twitter immediately began pointing out the obvious.

Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around.



People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started.



Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this. — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) December 2, 2021

Astroworld victims haven’t been put in the ground yet, and the media already has a special on Hulu. 🤢 We are in hell — Nielcen Saint-Jean (@PrinceAkeem_845) December 2, 2021

Me trying to figure out how Hulu made a whole astroworld series in 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/b5x2AdPT3Q — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 2, 2021

The Astroworld: Concert from Hell doc on Hulu puts blame on concert goers ‘not caring’-no type of structural analysis & they didnt interview the RN who said medics there were undertrained, under staffed & HPD was useless. S### seemed directed by Live Nation/Travis Scott himself😩 — Solidarity w/Ayiti🇭🇹 (@KimCommie) December 1, 2021

Filming a series about #ASTROWORLD in the midst of tragedy is wildly insensitive. Families are still mourning, festival-goers are still traumatized, and some victims haven't even been laid to rest yet. ABC and HULU saw their trauma as a cash grab. Cold world.🤦🏾‍♂️ — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, reports emerged last month that Hulu axed Travis Scott from the Kardashian’s new reality show in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival.

“Cameras have been rolling for months. They have filmed Kourtney’s engagement and Kim’s flirting with Pete Davidson as well as Kylie’s big pregnancy announcement, however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show,” sources told Radar Online.

Furthermore, “The investigation is going to go on for a long time with no one knowing the outcome. This is the last thing the Kardashians want to be talking about when they return to TV,” the insiders added.