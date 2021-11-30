Travis Scott will be represented by attorney Daniel Petrocelli in the various lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott has brought in a high-profile lawyer to represent him in the Astroworld Festival legal cases.

According to Texas Lawbook, Travis Scott hired Los Angeles trial lawyer Daniel Petrocelli to handle litigation regarding the tragic event. Last week, Petrocelli emailed attorneys for the plaintiffs to inform them about his hiring.

Petrocelli is the head of litigation for O’Melveny & Myers, a corporate law firm.

In 1997, Petrocelli represented the father of Ron Goldman in a wrongful death lawsuit against O.J. Simpson. Goldman’s family was awarded $8.5 million in the civil case.

Travis Scott is facing more than 120 wrongful death, personal injury and premises liability lawsuits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Hundreds were injured at the event, which resulted in 10 deaths.

Petrocelli informed the plaintiffs’ lawyers that his client has offered to cover funeral costs for everyone who died in the Astroworld tragedy. Attorney Bob Hilliard, who’s representing the family of nine-year-old victim Ezra Blount, rejected the overture.

“Your client’s offer is declined,” Hilliard wrote in an emailed response to Petrocelli.

Travis Scott is just one of the multiple defendants in the Astroworld lawsuits. Live Nation, Apple and NRG Stadium are also named in the various complaints, which are seeking more $3 billion in damages.