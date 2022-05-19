Hulu Unveils Trailer For ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hulu’s documentary ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ hits the streaming service on May 26 after premiering at the 2022 SXSW Festival in March.

Hulu released the trailer for its upcoming documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion on Wednesday (May 18).

The video gives fans a preview of the film, which features archival footage and interviews with the late rapper’s friends and family. XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala appear in the trailer.

Hulu’s trailer confirms the documentary won’t avoid covering the abuse allegations against XXXTentacion. The controversial artist was facing multiple criminal charges prior to his death in 2018.

Look At Me: XXXTentacion premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest Festival in March. The film will be available to stream on Hulu on May 26.

Sabaah Folayan directed the documentary. FADER Films produced it with Rob Stone among the executive producers.

“Look at Me explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTentacion, one of the most streamed artists on the planet,” the official synopsis reads. “Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

Watch the trailer for the XXXTentacion documentary below.