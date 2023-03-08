Hurricane Chris Trial Underway In Louisiana; Rapper Faces Murder Charge

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hurricane Chris pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in a connection to a 2020 shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Jurors heard opening statements in the murder trial against Hurricane Chris in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday (March 8).

According to several reports, a jury was selected a day after the proceedings began on Monday (March 6). Hurricane Chris faces charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things.

The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, was involved in a June 2020 shooting. He allegedly shot Danzeria Farris Jr. multiple times at a gas station in Shreveport.

Farris died from his injuries at a local hospital. A grand jury indicted Hurricane Chris in October 2020.

The platinum-selling artist pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney Alex Washington said his client acted in self-defense.

Forensic analysis experts will testify in support of Hurricane Chris. Detectives believed security footage proved he didn’t act in self-defense. They also accused him of possessing a stolen vehicle from Texas at the time of the shooting.

Jurors heard 911 calls on the opening day of the trial. KSLA’s Alexandria Savage noted a woman left the courtroom in tears after hearing the audio.

Hurricane Chris achieved fame for the hit single “A Bay Bay” in 2007. The song cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 7.