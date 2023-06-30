Ice Cube Accuses NBA Of Targeting His Big3 League: “We Got To Fight Back”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube began his “Gatekeepers podcast tour” by claiming the NBA is interfering with his Big3 league behind the scenes.

Less than a week after vowing to expose the gatekeepers for interfering with the progress of his Big3 basketball league, Ice Cube has made good on his promise, accusing the NBA of a behind-the-scenes boycott attempt.

Earlier this week (June 25), the legendary rapper and actor announced his intention to “go on a f### the Gatekeepers podcast tour,” to name and shame the alleged offenders. He took to Twitter with a video revealing his plans.

“What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with,” Ice Cube declared. “You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

On the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, Ice Cube did just that, making a serious accusation against Adam Silver’s NBA.

According to Cube, NBA insiders view The Big 3 as a threat and have been actively working to squash the competition. He accused the NBA of attempting to obstruct potential sponsorships and other opportunities.

“I’m not trying to compete in any way shape or form with the NBA. We are very complementary,” Ice Cube explained. “So, I don’t understand why they would do some of the things that’s being done behind the scenes. Encouraging people to not sponsor us, encouraging networks not to play us.”

After sharing his frustration at what he sees as unnecessary meddling, Ice Cube assured he would fight back.

“We’ve been able to survive but at a certain point it’s just redundant and ridiculous,” he added. “We got to fight back in some way, shape or form.”

Check out the clip below.