Ice Cube Addresses Relationship With Kanye West After Ye Claimed The N.W.A Rapper Inspired His Antisemitism  

Ice Cube distanced himself from Kanye West’s Drink Champs remarks last year but said the pair have since spoken.

Ice Cube has opened up about his relationship with Kanye West after it appeared the pair were at odds when Ye suggested last year the West Coast icon inspired his antisemitism.

He addressed the topic during an interview with Piers Morgan for Sky News Australia Monday night (July 17). “We were always cool,” Ice Cube said of his relationship with Kanye West.

“He spoke my name without really explaining what he meant, and I just really couldn’t leave that statement out there,” he explained. “I had to kind of rebut that.”

However, Cube, who was spotted hugging Ye last month, said they have resolved their issues. “Since then, we’ve talked,” he continued. “I think Ye understands that generalising will always get you in more hot water than being very specific.”

Kanye West referenced Ice Cube during his viral Drink Champs interview last year. “Cube really set me up for this,” ‘Ye said. “You really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe. And I’m here to finish the job. I’m here to not back down.”

Ice Cube denied the claim taking to Twitter saying: “I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs b#######.” He also asked for his name to be kept out of “all the antisemitic talk,” insisting, “I didn’t put the batteries in his back.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Piers Morgan, Ice Cube said he believes Kanye West is “doing great.” However he alluded to the Yeezy founder’s $75 million dispute with Adidas stating, “He’s still dealing with some people trying to hold onto his money.”

The N.W.A rapper added, ”I think he’s learned a lot from this past year. And hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side.”

Watch the interview below.