Ice Cube Not Happy His Name Was Dragged Into Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Ice Cube declared he’s “not antisemitic and never have been” after Kanye West credited the N.W.A rapper for inspiring ‘Ye’s rhetoric.

Kanye West mentioned the N.W.A member’s name during a Drink Champs interview, which featured ‘Ye making numerous offensive statements. Ice Cube insisted he didn’t incite Kanye West’s antisemitism in a Twitter post on Tuesday (October 18).

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs b#######,” Ice Cube wrote. “I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him.”

He added, “I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs b#######. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 18, 2022

Kanye West continued to spew antisemitic rhetoric on Drink Champs after Instagram and Twitter suspended him for disturbing comments about Jewish people. He suggested Ice Cube played some role in the rants.

“Cube really set me up for this,” ‘Ye said. “You really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe. And I’m here to finish the job. I’m here to not back down.”

Ice Cube faced accusations of antisemitism in the past. His “No Vaseline” diss track sparked outrage from a Jewish human rights organization in the early ‘90s. More recently, he generated controversy by sharing antisemitic imagery on social media in 2020.

Listen to Kanye West’s remarks from the since-deleted Drink Champs interview below.