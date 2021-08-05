Ice Cube Appears In The Trailer For Rick James Documentary ‘B*tchin’

The film is looking to present a full picture of the “Punk-Funk” icon.

Legendary comedian Dave Chapelle helped introduce Rick James to a new generation of music lovers when he famously played a fictionalized version of the 1980s-era singer on the sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show.

“I’m Rick James, b####” became one of the most popular catchphrases from Dave Chappelle’s classic “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” skits which included a cameo by James. An upcoming Showtime documentary is looking to further solidified the legacy of the Buffalo-born star.

B######’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James is scheduled to premiere next month. A new trailer – featuring appearances by Hip Hop stars such as Ice Cube, Big Daddy Kane, and Roxanne Shanté – was released this week.

Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins directed B######’. The doc is said to be an intimate look at James’ dramatic rise and fall as an icon of Rock, Funk, and R&B.

Viewers will get to see rare footage of the “Super Freak” performer’s live shows, never-before-seen home videos, and interviews. Plus, other legendary artists, collaborators, and friends provide commentary.

Throughout his career, Rick James released numerous studio albums like 1978’s Come Get It!, 1981’s Street Songs, and 1983’s Cold Blooded. He won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1991 for his songwriting credits on M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

Rick James passed away in 2004 at the age of 56. B######’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James will air on the Showtime network beginning Friday, September 3 at 9 pm ET/PT.