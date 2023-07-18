Ice Cube Says Black People Are In The Same Place As They Were In 1865

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube expressed concerns about the impact of cancel culture in the United States and the unchanged level of racism since his childhood.

Ice Cube voiced his concerns about the chilling effect of cancel culture on free speech in the United States and the persistent racial inequality in the country in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

The N.W.A legend described the current state of America as “very polarized,” with people becoming increasingly “afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture.”

He further elaborated on the ripple effect of cancel culture, stating, “It makes not only the person that’s getting canceled…they’re trying to shut them up, but anybody’s watching, now, they shut up because they say ‘if it can happen to this guy it can happen to me.'”

When asked how to combat this issue, Ice Cube firmly believed that individuals should stand their ground and express their views, irrespective of potential backlash.

“I think you say what you want to say, and to hell with the consequences,” Ice Cube said. “You got to be willing to fight for your rights and fight for what you believe in.”

The conversation also touched on the topic of racism in America.

Ice Cube expressed his belief the level of racism in America has remained unchanged since childhood, stating, “I think it’s pretty much the same because it’s institutionalized.”

He discussed the persistent economic disparities, saying, “In 1865, black people owned maybe one or two percent of America, and I believe we’re still in that same place.”