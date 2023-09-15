Ice Cube Claps Back At Elon Musk Over Ice Water Meme

X owner Elon Musk, 52, is a polarizing public figure known to get into online feuds with other celebrities. This week saw the world’s richest man (estimated $271 billion net worth) take aim at Hip-Hop legend Ice Cube.
On September 14, Elon Musk made fun of Ice Cube on the X platform. The Tesler CEO shared a meme that read, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?”
Musk’s tweet included a photo of the N.W.A member alongside a picture of a half-full glass of water. That seemingly light-hearted jab collected more than 15,000 replies, 48,000 reposts, 660,000 likes, and 84 million views.
Ice Cube clapped back at Musk on the billionaire’s own social media service. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer referred to the app once known as Twitter as a dumpster fire which represents a disastrous situation.
On his own X account, Cube uploaded a meme that read, “Remember Twitter? This [is] it now, feel stupid yet?” The 54-year-old rapper/actor’s post featured images of Twitter’s old logo as well as a dumpster in flames.
Meanwhile, Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league recently crowned the Gilbert Arenas-coached Enemies as the 2023 champions. The Enemies defeated the Triplets team inside London, England’s O2 Arena on August 26.