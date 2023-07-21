Ice Cube’s BIG3 Sees Rise In TV Viewership For Sixth Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop legend says the league is presenting its best season yet.

The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson Sr. and Jeff Kwatinetz continues to find an audience among sports fans. In particular, BIG3’s sixth season has experienced television viewership growth over the first four weeks.

Week 1 of this season averaged a reported 483,000 viewers on CBS and Paramount+. By Week 4 in Memphis, BIG3 pulled in 600,000 viewers and a 0.31 TV rating. Last year’s game in the same time slot amassed 412,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating.

“We’re thrilled to see this continued interest and growth as we start season six,” says Hip Hop legend Ice Cube. “It’s a testament to the highly competitive and entertaining product we put on the court each week. This season is the best yet.”

BIG3 also appears to be attracting significant crowds to the venues for the “Fireball” games featuring athletes such as Joe Johnson, Michael Beasley, and Leandro Barbosa. The Chicago, Dallas, and New York dates drew nearly 30,000 total attendees.

“Our fans have been eager to get back to experiencing the BIG3 in person,” said league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. “Their energy and excitement have been palpable in each city so far.”

In celebration of Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary, the first four weeks of the 2023 BIG3 events featured musical performances by Ice Cube, Ja Rule, KRS-One, M.O.P., NLE Choppa, Twista, Scar Lip, and more acts.

Ice Cube’s BIG3 heads to Miami on Sunday, July 23. Season 6 also includes stops in Boston, Charlotte, and Detroit. The nation’s capital Washington, DC will host the playoffs. The championship and all-star games will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.