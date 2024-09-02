Ice Cube Fires Back At Critic Amid Backlash Over Resurfaced Video Warning Voters To Be Skeptical 

Ice Cube was trending over the weekend after a video from 2020 resurfaced online, sparking backlash over his views on voting.
The rapper-turned-actor posted the video in September 2020 ahead of the Presidential election later that year. However, the video has been making the rounds online ahead of the election this fall, with critics condemning Ice Cube over his take.
“I truly will never listen to any idiot like yourself who is in bed with steve bannon,” one person shared. “You want to vote for trump? go right ahead a######.”
However, Ice Cube wasn’t here for the remark and fired back. “I’m not in bed with none of these clowns,” he replied. “So go get another booster shot and s###…”
However, social media users pushed back. “You’re not in business with Steve Bannon?” one person asked. “And you prove your point with more anti-vaxx nonsense?
“You’re a f###### sellout,” said another. “Plain and simple. F### you for that. All that “gangsta“ s### but you’re basically Trumps b####!”
While a third simply replied, “Easy was right about you.”
Ice Cube Warns Voters To Be Skeptical
In the controversial 2020 video, Ice Cube warned the Black community to be cautious about listening to anybody who advises voting without making demands of politicians.
“Be skeptical of anybody telling you to vote and not telling you to ask for anything or to tell you to just vote and not to get anything for you vote. That’s not how it works. That’s not the process,” he continued. “You don’t vote just to vote. You vote because you’re getting something, or your community is getting something.”
He continued, “A lot of people been in place for a long time and we ain’t got s###. That s### gone end… we gonna get what we supposed to get, period. And anybody asking you not to ask, I wouldn’t listen to them cause that’s the process. Every community asks for what they want.”
Check out some reactions to the video below.