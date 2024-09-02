Ice Cube Fires Back At Critic Amid Backlash Over Resurfaced Video Warning Voters To Be Skeptical 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube was trending over the weekend after a video from 2020 resurfaced online, sparking backlash over his views on voting.

The rapper-turned-actor posted the video in September 2020 ahead of the Presidential election later that year. However, the video has been making the rounds online ahead of the election this fall, with critics condemning Ice Cube over his take.

“I truly will never listen to any idiot like yourself who is in bed with steve bannon,” one person shared. “You want to vote for trump? go right ahead a######.”

However, Ice Cube wasn’t here for the remark and fired back. “I’m not in bed with none of these clowns,” he replied. “So go get another booster shot and s###…”

However, social media users pushed back. “You’re not in business with Steve Bannon?” one person asked. “And you prove your point with more anti-vaxx nonsense?

“You’re a f###### sellout,” said another. “Plain and simple. F### you for that. All that “gangsta“ s### but you’re basically Trumps b####!”

While a third simply replied, “Easy was right about you.”

Ice Cube Warns Voters To Be Skeptical

In the controversial 2020 video, Ice Cube warned the Black community to be cautious about listening to anybody who advises voting without making demands of politicians.

“Be skeptical of anybody telling you to vote and not telling you to ask for anything or to tell you to just vote and not to get anything for you vote. That’s not how it works. That’s not the process,” he continued. “You don’t vote just to vote. You vote because you’re getting something, or your community is getting something.”

He continued, “A lot of people been in place for a long time and we ain’t got s###. That s### gone end… we gonna get what we supposed to get, period. And anybody asking you not to ask, I wouldn’t listen to them cause that’s the process. Every community asks for what they want.”

Check out some reactions to the video below.

1. Ice Cube is rich af, so not sure what it is he needs that he can't get…

2. This is the problem with people who only vote every 4 years and refuse to vote in the midterms. It's *Congress* that will or won't get s### done, so vote accordingly if you want legislation passed. https://t.co/oqofVnnfO6 — Melissa (Saw Green Day 8/17/24) 🍉 🍂 🩷💜💙 (@MadMakMN) August 31, 2024

There is a specific type of person that is politically inspired by Ice Cube, who has been a millionaire since he was a teenager, and has difficulty getting even a single point across that means something. And by specific type of person I mean a dummy. https://t.co/1IzaAm2wZj — Chels is Busy 🏈 ✨🎙️ (@ChelsIsRight) August 31, 2024

LA n##### don’t understand how hard Black people in the South had to fight for the right to vote.



Also, Ice Cube loves white supremacy so of course he is suppressing votes https://t.co/gOoV6gRNug — . (@_KingBlack90) August 31, 2024

Ice Cube is estimated to be worth $160M, he can't comprehend why people with diabetes are living better lives under the Biden Administration or why people need their medicaid, Medicare, social security. Living in a wealthy gated community has damaged this man head from reality. — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) September 2, 2024

Ice Cube shows up every four years to tell Black people to not vote and then disappears back into one of his multi million dollar mansions. F### him — Tim 🇺🇸 (@trouble_man90) September 2, 2024