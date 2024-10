Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The West Coast gangsta rap pioneer performed Westside Connection’s “Bow Down” and his own “It Was A Good Day.”

Ice Cube was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (October 26). The West Coast gangsta rap pioneer was a special guest as Game 2 of the 2024 World Series got underway at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rocking a blue Dodgers hat, jersey, jacket and matching Nikes, Cube got the crowd riled up shortly before his beloved hometown team took on the New York Yankees. Once he took the field, he shouted his signature “yay-uh-yay” catchphrase before he went into a performance of the 1996 single “Bow Down” by Westside Connection, which he dedicated to the Yankees.

“The world is mine, n**** get back,” he raps. “Don’t f### with my stack the gauge is racked/About to drop the bomb, I’m the m###########’ don/Big fish in a small pond/Now the feds tryna throw they book at the crook/But I shook they worm and they hook/Guppies hold they breath, they wanna miss me when I’m tipsy.”

Cube slightly changed the lyrics to “bow down to a team that’s greater than you, when you come to our town, y’all, when you’re westward bound y’all” as the Yankees looked on.” Cube then elated the crowd with a live rendition of “It Was A Good Day.” He added at the end, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball, baby!” before dropping the mic in the dirt.

It’s a good day in LA as @icecube gets us ready for Game 2 🧊 pic.twitter.com/0z2Hzmj4Om — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2024

The 2024 World Series is off to an exciting start at Dodger Stadium. The matchup brings together the top seeds from both leagues, with each team finishing the regular season with dominant performances. The Dodgers, playing on home turf for Game 1 and 2, brought a roster bolstered by stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. On the Yankees’ side, heavy hitters include Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, making this a battle of powerhouse lineups.

The Dodgers clutched the win on the opening night, finishing with a 6-3 score capped off by Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in extra innings. Despite a strong early performance from Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who launched a two-run homer to secure an initial lead, the Dodgers steadily responded.

Ohtani contributed key moments, tying the game on a sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts, which set up a tense late-game scenario. Finally, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Freeman’s powerful slam electrified the crowd at Dodger Stadium, sealing the win and setting the tone for the series ahead. Needless to say, it was a good day for L.A.