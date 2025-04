The ceremony took place outside of the TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood, where friends, family and fans gathered to see the trailblazing West Coast rapper/actor cement his status—literally.

Ice Cube was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday (April 15). The ceremony took place outside of the TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood, where friends, family and fans gathered to see the trailblazing West Coast rapper/actor cement his status—literally.

Cube shared an Instagram post commemorating the occasion with the caption, “Today was legendary. Left my prints in cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Honored to continue to receive my flowers in a business I never thought I’d be apart of.”

Several of his peers hopped in the comment section to congratulate Cube. Xzibit wrote, “Well deserved and long overdue. Thank you for being the cornerstone for this thing of ours called West Coast Hip Hop Don Mega. Salute,” while Redman offered a simple, “CONGRATS Champ!” Killer Mike, DJ Premier, DJ Jazzy Jeff, D-Nice and DJ Mathematics were among the many other familiar names showing their support.

There’s a sense Ice Cube never thought he’d be able to realize a dream so big and seemingly so out of reach. In the late ’80s/early ’90s, Ice Cube and the rest of N.W.A came out swinging with songs like “F### Tha Police” and “Straight Outta Compton,” not exactly family-friendly material.

The industry wasn’t ready for the politically-charged, raw street anthems N.W.A was pumping out at the time, but the seismic impact the group had was undeniable.

N.W.A is credited with launching the West Coast gangsta rap movement, leading to a plethora of artists to follow in their footsteps. Cube, in particular, went on to have a fruitful solo career and blossomed into a seasoned actor along the way.

In honor of his illustrious career, Ice Cube announced the Truth to Power: Four Decades of Attitude Tour the same day he received his star. For the first time in 20 years, Cube will hit multiple arenas across North America. The run kicks off on September 4 in Brooklyn, New York, and wraps up on October 9 in Toronto.

AllHipHop spoke to Ice Cube in December 2024, not long after the release of his latest solo album, Man Down. He opened up about fame and what he truly thinks of all the fanfare.

“I appreciate fame,” he said. “It’s It’s been very good to me. It’s provided me with a lifestyle that I could have never dreamed of. And I appreciate my fans because they’re the reason. And so, you know, I look at my fans as my little army. They the folks that’s always supported my projects. And sometimes you might like my projects. Sometimes you might love it. Sometimes it might not be your cup of tea. But they always give me another look and another chance to give them something cool, so I appreciate that.”

Catch Ice Cube taking his catalog coast-to-coast in a city near you soon. Find the tour dates below.