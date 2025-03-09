Ice Cube Gives Ambiguous Response To “Anaconda” Appearance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube humorously sidesteps cameo chatter surrounding a new comedic remake of his classic 1997 thriller.

Ice Cube coyly dodged rumors of a secret cameo in the upcoming comedic reboot of his 1997 thriller “Anaconda” during an appearance on Australia’s The Project.

The iconic rapper-turned-actor happened to be spotted in Queensland recently, causing speculation he joined the set of the new snake-themed comedy starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black.

When questioned by the hosts about a potential cameo, Ice Cube playfully brushed off the rumor with his trademark sly wit.

“I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show. I haven’t seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don’t know what you are talking about!” the “Ride Along” star quipped.

The original 1997 “Anaconda” featured Ice Cube alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight, chronicling the terrifying misadventures of a documentary film crew in the Amazon jungle, hunted by a massive green serpent.

Cube famously revealed on social media platform X in 2022 that he agreed to star in the original film only under the strict condition his character Danny survived the ordeal.

“When they asked me to do Anaconda, I said I’d do it only if my character lived and help kill the snake. Before then, most Black people in these type of movies are dead within the first 15 minutes (sic),” Ice Cube candidly wrote.

The new comedic spin, slated for a December release, flips the script, following two nostalgic friends—played by Rudd and Black—who trek into the jungle to recreate their favorite childhood flick.

Soon enough, they face a double threat—giant serpents and ruthless criminals.

Black portrays Doug, a wedding videographer, while Rudd takes on the role of Griff, a perpetually overlooked background actor.

The eclectic ensemble cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Steve Zahn, Ione Skye and Brazilian actor Selton Mello. Mello confirmed last week via Instagram that the film had officially wrapped production.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube continues his Australian tour, performing live in Sydney on Friday before heading to Melbourne for a Sunday show.

Whether or not Ice Cube truly slipped into the jungle to revisit his reptilian past remains a mystery.