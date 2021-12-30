Ice Cube Says “I Didn’t Rob Nobody” On “Friday,” Faizon Love Responds

Ice Cube cleared up some of the criticism aimed at him after suggestions that he underpaid actors who starred in “Friday.”

Ice Cube found himself responding to critics who accused him of short-changing the stars of the iconic hood movie “Friday.”

A Twitter user posted an interview where Faizon Love claimed he was only paid $2,500 to play Big Worm in “Friday.” He tagged Ice Cube and said he “act like he for the people and whole time been robbing his own people.” He added, “Pay them people.”

The post gained traction with commenters offering differing opinions, and Cube eventually clapped back.

I didn’t rob no f##### body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No” but they didn’t. So miss me with that s###… https://t.co/2K1dUFZ489 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021

“I didn’t rob no f##### body,” Ice Cube said. “The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No” but they didn’t. So miss me with that s###…”

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube

Faizon Love must have gotten wind of the backlash Ice Cube received because he decided to clarify his remarks. He took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and the Compton native smiling for the camera.

“First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m still a fan I think he’s One of the dopest n##### to ever touch a mic. I guess it’s a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game . I have zero regrets. Actually , I want to take this time to thank Cube Dj Pooh and Felix Gary Grey for letting me be apart of such an iconic picture. I truly have nothing but love For these brothers. WestSide N#####!!!!!!!! @icecube @djpooh”

Ice Cube retweeted the post and captioned it simply with the raised fist and one hundred emojis.

Earlier on Wednesday (Dec. 29), Ice Cube explained why Chris Tucker was left out of the Friday sequel. He responded to a post suggesting it had something to do with money. According to Cube, despite an offer of $10-12 million, Tucker declined the role for religious reasons.