Ice Cube Speaks On Current State Of America: “The Country Is Very Uneasy Right Now”

The West Coast gangsta rap pioneer recently fielded some questions from Wall Street's Maria Bartiromo about his BIG3 basketball league.

Ice Cube recently fielded some questions from Wall Street‘s Maria Bartiromo about his BIG3 basketball league. Before Season 6 gets underway on June 25, the gangsta rap pioneer talked about plans to sell some of the teams. He couldn’t get into too much detail, but he mentioned the league was in negotiations.

“We’ve been talking to owners of teams, some MLB, NFL,” he said. “We want real owners, guys who know how to promote the sport in their cities, a guy who knows the city. Not just a guy but investors who are familiar with the cities and very active in the cities they’re in. That’s part of our overall plan.”

Ice Cube was then asked about the current state of the country—which is experiencing a fentanyl epidemic and rampant homelessness in all major cities— and whether people should be “worried” the country is on the wrong track.

“I think they should be [worried],” he said. “The country is very uneasy right now. Everybody got to do their part. The BIG3, we’re going from city to city this year. We’re not in our bubble like we have been in the last couple of years. We’re going to be all over the country this summer, hopefully making cities a little better than we found them when we leave. That’s our plan. I think it should be everybody’s plan. Everybody’s got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do to make things better?’ That’s the only way it’s going to change.”

Ice Cube has been a proponent of socio-political change since the early N.W.A days. Decades later, he’s still pushing for action with songs such as “Arrest The President” form 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt. Find the full clip here.