Sir Jinx Labels Ice Cube A “Fake Gangster” As Lawsuit Drags On

According to Jinx, the N.W.A legend still owes him for production he did on 28 tracks, including “No Vaseline.”

Sir Jinx, who produced multiple songs for Ice Cube throughout the 1990s, filed a lawsuit against the N.W.A legend in May 2021. According to Jinx, Ice Cube still owes him for production he did on 28 tracks, including “No Vaseline.” Jinx and Cube evidently haven’t come to a resolution. On Saturday (December 17), Sir Jinx took his grievances to Instagram and laid into his former collaborator.

“Ice Cube is a homie crook,” he wrote. “Help others only rob and cheat people that trusted him in a leader position. That’s what it is. No code of conduct. He copies the street but never gives back to it. How the hell am I paying a lawyer to get money this n-gga been on me for years? N-ggas can hide behind big gates and security, but you can’t hide from time.

“Your time is coming Mr. Jackson. Trust me fake gangster. You’re not from 111 Crip. You stole from there. You never went to St Louis. You stole those stories from Shorty and JD and Big Wave. I suppose you made up all this stuff by yourself. Is he going to pay me or you going to pay for more security?”

Sir Jinx wasn’t done there though and proceeded to levy several allegations against Ice Cube. He continued: “The unveiling has to be complete for dude to break. Karma so ready to f### him. He doing you and others the way Warner Bros. did him. You helped him build the persona he hides behind and makes money from.

“Cube has learned a lot from his business partner Jeffrey Kwatinetz. This guy creates a hostile workplace by incessantly talking about the greatness of Donald Trump’s former political advisor, Steve Bannon, while also behaving in an Islam-phobic fashion. Wasn’t Cube down wit da Nation? What kind gangsta is this?” Sad these dudes can’t be righteous with their family.”

Ice Cube paints a different picture. Shortly after Sir Jinx went public with his lawsuit, a source close to Cube told TMZ he’s loaned Jinx a substantial amount of money over the years and was never paid back. Sir Jinx is reportedly seeking a minimum of $100,000 in damages.