Sir Jinx Says Ice Cube Is Jacking Him For Beats In New Lawsuit

Sir Jinx, one of Ice Cube’s oldest associates is suing, claiming he’s being beaten out of royalties.

Ice Cube is being sued by Sir Jinx for being shady with the books and not paying him what he is owed.

While Ice Cube is advocating for the government and white folk to do right by Black people, he allegedly seems an example of the pot calling the kettle black.

According to a recent court filing, Sir Jinx is saying that Ice Cube, his long-time musical collaborator, has not totally paid him for royalties from production that he did on 28 tracks dating back to the 1990s.

Some of those songs include the following jams, that defined his new image as an artist post leaving Eazy E’s group: “No Vaseline,” “True to the Game,” “The Bomb,” “It’s a Man’s World,” “The Funeral,” and “Who Got the Camera?”

Sir Jimx asserts that in 2019, he became aware that he is owed more money and the NWA founder, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, refused to pay him because he has given money in the past.

Sir Jinx is asking for a judge to place an accounting of Cube’s books. He is also asking him to review the signed contracts between the rapper and producer to see what is legally owed.

Reports now contend that Ice Cube is reviewing the filing, but wants the world to know that he has loaned Jinx money that has not been paid back.

Seems like he wants to talk “that” before he even considers unpaid royalties.

Sir Jinx, born Anthony Wheaton, is Dr. Dre’s cousin. His relationship with Ice Cube goes back to the mid-80s, when they were part of a group called Stereo Crew.

He became an accomplished producer and outside of Ice Cube, Sir Jinx has produced for Yo Yo, George Clinton, Too Short, Isaac Hayes, CeCe Peniston and others.