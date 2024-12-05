Ice Cube’s Son Checks Comedian Over Threat To “Make Love” To Kendrick Lamar 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Andrew Schulz caused a stir with his unhinged remarks about Kendrick Lamar, sparking intense online pushback, including from Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

On Wednesday (December 4), the Den of Thieves actor checked the comedian over his reaction to K. Dot calling out white comics on GNX for making jokes about Black women.

“Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law,” Lamar rapped on “Wacced Out Murals.”

Sharing a clip of Schulz, O’Shea wrote, “Weird ass n####.” He followed up with a second tweet, adding, “Man how people change on some weird s###. I was a fan.”

Addressing the track on the latest episode of “FLAGRANT,” Schulz made wild remarks about Kendrick Lamar, including claiming that K. Dot used him for clout. Schulz also asserted that he could “make love” to the West Coast rapper whether or not it was consensual.

However, he began by implying Lamar was a hypocrite before mockingly rapping stereotypical lyrics historically found in Hip-Hop songs.

“Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers,” he quipped. “So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo y’all need to switch that s### up.’ How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying?”

The conversation became even more bizarre when Andrew Schulz joked about effectively raping Kendrick Lamar.

“Kendrick’s people and his security, they will destroy me. But just Kendrick?” he said. “I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.

“There’s nothing he could physically do to stop that besides put his legs in the air and choose a position. I would go so far as to say he couldn’t stop most people on the planet from having sex with him.”

Comedian Andrew Schulz jokes that he would make love to Kendrick Lamar against his will



"I don't think he can stop most people on the planet from having sex with him…"



(via Flagrant) pic.twitter.com/E8PZL87fOs — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 4, 2024

Like O’Shea Jackson Jr. TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson was stunned by the remarks.

“I know as a Blackman who’s involved in Hip Hop Music, that we are a bit slow and don’t really understand sarcasm and humor,” he tweeted. But did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??”