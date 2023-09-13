Ice Spice Overcome With Emotion Accepting Best New Artist Award At 2023 MTV VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A teary-eyed Ice Spice received a rousing standing ovation as she accepted the award for Best New Artist at the VMAs Tuesday night.

The rising star rapper was the fan-favorite to win the award at this year’s ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday night (September 12). Nonetheless, Ice Spice became overwhelmed once her name was read out, receiving a standing ovation as she took to the stage.

She expressed her immense gratitude during her teary-eyed acceptance speech amid a rapturous reception from the audience.

“Thank you so much. Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool,” Ice Spice said above the applause. “I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much.”

She added, “I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot, for making the best music with me. Shout out to all the other nominees in this category. I want to thank my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course God. Without God none of this would be possible.”

She concluded with a salute to her hometown, adding, “Shout out the Bronx. Period!”

The Bronx-bred rapper rose to viral success following the release of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” in 2022. She followed up with a PinkPantheress collab on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” before teaming up on a pair of tracks with none other than Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” Earlier this year, she reached for mainstream acclaim, teaming up with Taylor Swift on the “Karma” remix.

Her latest collab comes from a new Dunkin’ commercial with Ben Affleck, who hilariously freestyles for the rapper in the ad. Ice Spice and Affleck’s fall-themed frozen pumpkin spice drink commercial premiered during Tuesday night’s VMAs.