Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Get The Barbie Doll Treatment In New ‘Barbie World” Video 

Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice trade bars on the track while living the sugary pink Barbie lifestyle in their life-sized dollhouse.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s highly anticipated new single for the upcoming Barbie movie has arrived!

“Barbie World” arrived Friday (Jun. 23) and samples Aqua’s iconic 1997 pop hit Barbie Girl. The song is featured on the Barbie soundtrack and the movie, set to hit theatres on Jul. 21.

The duo trade bars on the track while living the sugary pink Barbie lifestyle in their life-sized dollhouse and riding through cotton candy-colored clouds on monogrammed Barbie jet skis. Both rappers even get their very own coveted Barbie dolls, featured in the intro as two girls play with custom Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice miniatures.

“And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie) / I’m a doll but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend) / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken (Like),” the duo rap on the catchy hook. Watch the video below.

The collab is the fourth single from Barbie the Album. “Barbie World” follows Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Karol G’s “Watati,” and PinkPantheress’ “Angel.”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice previously teamed up on the remix to “Princess Diana.” They made history, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, the first chart-topper by two co-billed women in the list’s 34-year history.

Back in January, Ice Spice named Nicki Minaj as a major influence on her artistry.

“When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” the Bronx representative told XXL. “She’s the first female rapper that I [saw]. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”