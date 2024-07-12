Ice Spice Debuts New Songs With Travis Scott & Central Cee 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice performed her new track with Travis Scott in London and dropped the video for her Central Cee collab “Did It First.”

Ice Spice is giving fans new music for summer with collaborations with two of the biggest rap stars from opposite ends of the Atlantic, Travis Scott and Central Cee.

On Thursday (July 11), La Flame made his highly-anticipated return to London on his European Tour. Scott brought out several surprise guests, including Ice Spice, who performed hits including “Princess Diana.”

The crowd went wild for the Bronx-bred star, but Scott had another surprise, teasing a new collab with Spice. Central Cee also made a guest appearance in his hometown, performing “BAND4BAND,” with Lil Baby.

🎥 — Travis Scott brings out Ice Spice to perform an upcoming collaboration 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6xAjVIIvh — Ice Spice World (@IceSpiceWorld) July 11, 2024

Ice Spice and Central Cee’s performance at Travis Scott’s concert arrived at the same time as their much-hyped collab, “Did It First.”

The duo sparked dating rumors after hanging out together on several occasions. However, Ice Spice and Central Cee were busy in the studio, working on their transatlantic collab. The two-minute track is accompanied by a music video that sees Cench and Spice warn of the dangers of cheating on them.

The “Munch” hitmaker is yet to confirm where her track Travis Scott will land but the Central Cee collab is set to feature on her debut album. “Y2K!” is slated for release later this month on July 26.

Last October, Cench and Spice gave each other their flowers during an interview with Complex.

“[She] don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but also knows how to play the game,” he said of Ice Spice. “And you can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice revealed she became “good friends” with Central Cee when he hopped on the “Munch” remix.