Ice Spice Named R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year For 2023

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker continues to rack up accolades.

Ice Spice became a breakout star over the last 15 months. Following the release of her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single in August 2022, the 23-year-old newcomer quickly rose up the music ranks.

This year saw Ice Spice score multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As a result, Billboard has named Ice Spice as the outlet’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Spice told the long-running music magazine.

Ice Spice started 2023 by linking up with English singer PinkPantheress for the “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” collaboration. That Pop-influenced record peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

In addition, Spice connected with Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj for two songs this year. Both “Princess Diana” (No. 4) and “Barbie World” (No. 7) made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10.

Taylor Swift embraced the rap upstart as well. The 12-time Grammy Award winner tapped Ice Spice for “Karma” which just missed the top spot on the Hot 100 by landing at No. 2.

The Like..? EP creator has the chance to win four Grammys at the 2024 ceremony in February. Spice up for Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Billboard also released its Top New Artists year-end chart. Ice Spice placed at No. 4 behind Country singer Zach Bryan (No. 1), Latin singer Peso Pluma (No. 2) and Country singer Bailey Zimmerman (No. 3).

Furthermore, Spice also finished at No. 5 on 2023’s Hot 100 Artists – Female chart. R&B vocalist SZA led that list. Taylor Swift (No. 2), Miley Cyrus (No. 3) and Olivia Rodrigo (No. 4) rounded out the rest of the Top 5.