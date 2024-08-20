Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors, Explains Weight Loss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice is setting the record straight and shutting down speculation that Ozempic is responsible for her recent weight loss.

Ice Spice has had enough of the rumors that Ozempic is responsible for her new look after facing criticism for losing weight.

Fans have scrutinized the “Munch” hitmaker’s body, pointing out she’s lost weight recently. Many accused her of taking the popular diabetes drug Ozempic to shed the pounds.

However, Ice Spice is tired of the discussion around her physique and decided to set the record straight about Ozempic. On Monday evening (August 19), Ice hopped on X (Twitter) Spaces chat to set the record straight.

“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick,” she began. “Cuz I was like, b####, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish.”

She continued, “Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f### is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

Ice Spice then revealed she’s been working out and eating healthily amid her grueling Y2K World Tour schedule.

“You lazy ass b###### never heard of a gym?” she questioned. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice hops on Twitter spaces to set the record straight about her rapid weight loss:



“What even is Ozempic? You lazy ass b###### never heard of a gym?”



(ppl think it may be shade towards Nicki Minaj) pic.twitter.com/AlDRuaYRWW — CARDIA 🫵🏽 (@CCardib2) August 19, 2024

Nonetheless, Ice Spice admitted that she was feeling under the weather and in need of “a little tea break” after recently smoking a giant blunt.

“But I am a little sick, I’m not gone to lie. Can you hear it?” she asked. “Yeah that big ass blunt did my throat foul.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice was happy to show off her slimmed down physique in a new twerk video.