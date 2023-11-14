Ice Spice Tattoos Fan With Permanent Reminder Of Their Meeting 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice linked with a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist and left him with an everlasting memento of their meeting.

Ice Spice has left an indelible mark on one lucky fan who not only got to meet his idol, but got inked by her too.

The “Barbie World” hitmaker recently linked with a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, who goes by the name crybabyhunter on social media, after asking for recommendations on Twitter. It’s unclear if Ice Spice got any tattoos done herself. However, she did leave a permanent mark on the artist, who also happens to be a huge fan.

She inked the words “Ice was here” on his wrist, her first attempt at tattooing. The artist shared a video of her etching the words into his skin. In the clip, he urges urging Ice Spice to ‘Go deeper” with the needle.

Over on X, the tattooist revealed that he met Ice Spice thanks to his followers. The Bronx-bred rapper asked her fans to tag “the best” tattoo artist in a post back in June.

“because of YOU i was able to finally meet the ice queen today,” he wrote, sharing a photo.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice recently celebrated some good news after snagging four Grammy nominations. On Friday (November 10), the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2024 show.

Ice Spice is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collab with Nicki Minaj. She also received a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with the Taylor Swift-assisted “Karma.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ice Spice revealed she was “grateful.”