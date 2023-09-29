Taylor Swift Heaps Praise On Ice Spice; Says Rapper Never Takes Eye Off The Prize

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift developed a friendship with Ice Spice, who collaborated with the pop star on the “Karma” remix.

Taylor Swift gushed over her new friend and collaborator Ice Spice in a Variety cover story. The pop star applauded Ice Spice’s professionalism and vision when asked about their relationship.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Taylor Swift told Variety. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

The diamond-selling artist enlisted Ice Spice for a remix of the song “Karma.” Taylor Swift took notice of how well-prepared Ice Spice was for the collaboration.

“Working with someone new in the studio, you immediately get a window into their creative process,” she said. “[Ice Spice] showed up with her verse not only written but had recorded and sent me a vocal pass beforehand just to make sure we were on the same page. Recording, she was quick and laser-focused, but intuitive and decisive and knew when she had it nailed.”

The original version of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” was featured on her 2022 album Midnights. The Ice Spice-assisted remix appeared on 2023’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of the album.