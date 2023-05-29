Ice Spice Earns Biggest Streaming Debut For A Female Rapper With Taylor Swift ‘Karma’ Collab 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Karma” earned over 5 million streams on its release, giving Ice Spice the record previously held by Nicki Minaj with “Super Freaky Girl.”

Ice Spice continues her ascension as one of Hip-Hop’s hottest newcomers, recording the biggest streaming day of her career, an accolade that saw her break a record set by a rap icon.

The Bronx rising star rapper stormed her way into the history books with her appearance on the new “Karma (Remix)” alongside Taylor Swift. The song was released last Friday (May 26) as a bonus track on the singer’s album Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition.)

According to Chart Data, Ice Spice earned the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in global Spotify history thanks to the Taylor Swift assist, racking up 5.036 million streams on its first day. Karma also scored Ice Spice the biggest streaming day of her career on Spotify.

Ice Spice surpassed her “Princess Diana” collaborator Nicki Minaj who previously held the record with her No. 1 hit song “Super Freaky Girl.” The single opened with a reported 3.021 million streams following its release in August 2022.

“swifties x munchkins = ♥️,” Ice Spice wrote while sharing Chart Data’s tweet.

Ice Spice Performs Karma With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift took to social media this weekend to show love to Ice Spice after bringing her onstage. The pair joined forces during her show in Jersey Friday (May 26) for their debut performance of “Karma.” She also premiered the song’s visuals while the audience went wild for Ice Spice.

“Last night in Jersey was 🤯💕🌙🪐🙏✨💥 !!! The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced 😆” Taylor Swift penned on Instagram. “Getting to world premiere the Karma music video I directed with my dancers who were in it – Playing Getaway Car with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics – I love you @icespice I love you @jackantonoff I love you all in that crazy crowd last night – can’t wait to get back out there tonight ☺️”

After the performance, Ice Spice shared a “big fat” message of thanks to her fans for embracing the collab.

“taylor & the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu 😍,” she penned. “& btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b#### win 🥇i love u 4L🦋”