Ice-T Announces Launch Of Cannabis Dispensary: “BREAKING NEWS!”

Ice-T is venturing into a fresh entrepreneurial chapter with the launch of his new dispensary in New Jersey.

Ice-T is rolling into the cannabis business with style as he announced the official grand opening of his dispensary, The Medicine Woman, in Jersey City.

The legendary rapper and actor took to social media over the weekend to confirm the news.

Ice-T revealed that the dispensary’s soft launch is set for Thursday (March 27), with a full-blown grand opening extravaganza slated for April 19-20.

He also teased special promotions and exclusive deals for customers who show up on opening day, promising a memorable experience for cannabis enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.

BREAKING NEWS! My Dispensary!!!

The Medicine Woman Dispensary Jersey City NJ will open next Thursday 3/27/25 (soft opening) with a Grand opening 4/19/25 stop in next Thursday and show this post to your budtender receive a 25% discount on ENTIRE ORDER! First, customer #1 to shop… pic.twitter.com/sj8XLH9ABD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2025

Ice-T Partners With Charis Burret

Ice-T joined forces with longtime friend and cannabis entrepreneur Charis Burrettis to bring The Medicine Woman brand to his home state.

Burrett, a respected figure in the cannabis industry, originally founded The Medicine Woman.

The new retail space will span approximately 5,000 square feet, offering ample room for customers to explore a wide selection of cannabis products.

The dispensary received the green light from Jersey City’s Cannabis Control Board back in July 2022.

The Medicine Woman plans to stock products from some of New Jersey’s most popular cannabis brands alongside limited-edition merchandise exclusive to the store.

Ice-T, born in Newark and grew up in Summit, views the dispensary as a meaningful way to support and uplift his local community.

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state,” Ice T said in a statement. “I’ve partnered with my friend of over 25 years, Charis B who is an authority in cannabis and founder of The Medicine Woman to ensure a premium experience for our customers and community.”

The Medicine Woman has partnered with local organizations, including The Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.

The dispensary is dedicated to hiring locally and providing employment opportunities for individuals previously impacted by cannabis-related convictions.