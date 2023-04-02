Ice-T Asks For Help In Locating Friend’s Missing Nephew: “Serious Post”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice-T is typically lighthearted on social media, posting a flurry of jokes, words of advice and memes on any given day. But on Sunday (April 2), he shared what he labeled a “serious post.” As the Law & Order SVU actor explained, his friend’s nephew is missing.

He wrote: “My good friend’s nephew has been missing for a week.. He asked me to post this for him. Thank you.”

Ice-T also shared a “Missing” poster with a photo of the young man, Sean Mercedes. It reads: “The above pictured individual, Sean Mercedes, was last seen at his residence, located at 3034 Albany Crescent, Apt 1D, Bronx, NY at approximately 0430 hours on March 24, 2023. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots. Anyone with information regarding the above subject please notify Det. Andrew Greges at 718-543-6134 or Detective Borough Bronx at 718-378-8083.”

Authorities are offering a reward of $7,000.

Ice-T recently suffered a loss of his own when longtime SVU actor Richard Belzer died. He expressed his sorrow last month during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s hard to talk about Belzer without being funny,” he smiled. “Belzer got me real quick. He says, ‘Ice-T, you’re going to be my partner. You know what I look for in a script?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Days off.’

“‘We’re both nightclub entertainers. We both don’t like working late, and we don’t like working much. Me and you will be great partners.’ I said, ‘Well Belzer, you’re Jewish and I’m Black, so if the Klan come, I just gotta outrun you.’ I love Belzer, man.”