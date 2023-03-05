Ice-T Shares His Sadness Over Loss Of Late “Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Richard Belzer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Ice-T opened up about how the loss of actor Richard Belzer has impacted him since his passing last month.

Ice-T has reflected on his “close friendship” with late co-star Richard Belzer.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the rapper/actor shared his sadness over the death of his longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” colleague, who passed away on February 19th at 78.

Noting how he and Richard “clicked really quickly,” Ice-T – real name Tracy Marrow – shared some of his favorite memories of the actor, who played Detective John Munch.

“It’s hard to talk about Belzer without being funny,” he smiled. “Belzer got me real quick. He says, ‘Ice-T, you’re going to be my partner. You know what I look for in a script?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Days off.'”

Ice-T also told host Jimmy another story about when he and Richard cemented their friendship.

“He said, ‘We’re both nightclub entertainers. We both don’t like working late, and we don’t like working much. Me and you will be great partners,'” the 65-year-old remembered. “I said, ‘Well Belzer, you’re Jewish, and I’m Black, so if the Klan come, I just gotta outrun you.’ I love Belzer, man.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ice-T insisted he has no plans to retire from portraying Fin Tutuola on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which is currently in its 24th season.

“Imma stay on until the wheels fall off,” he declared. “Black people don’t jump off boats, especially when they’re still floating, you understand?”