Ice-T Has Promising News For His Body Count Fans—But That’s Not All

Ice-T has provided an update on his forthcoming Body Count album, Merciless. Judging by a recent Twitter post, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Carnivore is right around the corner. As Ice-T explained, “In other News.. The New @BodyCountBand album is being mixed as we speak ‘MERCILESS.'”

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor simultaneously appeased his rap fans with another announcement regarding his rap catalog. He continued, “I’m also dropping a Triple Vinyl Collectors Album ‘The Legend of Ice T’ ‘CRIME STORIES’ All the Story raps from my 8 HipHop albums with 5 unreleased tracks. Thats coming real soon! I’ll keep you posted.”

In other News.. The New @BodyCountBand album is being Mixed as we speak ‘MERCILESS’ … I’m also dropping a Triple Vinyl Collectors Album ‘The Legend of Ice T’ ‘CRIME STORIES’ All the Story raps from my 8 HipHop albums with 5 unreleased tracks.. Thats coming real soon! 💥 I’ll… pic.twitter.com/mV2yMsfyrn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 15, 2023

Ice-T has had an incredibly busy year—even more so than usual. In February, the multi-hyphenate received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Chuck D, television producer Dick Wolf, fellow SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, Ice Cube, Russell Simmons, comedian Mike Epps, Ice-T’s wife Coco and their daughter Chanel were among the many who were on deck to celebrate the prestigious honor.

The 65-year-old also launched his new podcast, Daily Game, participated in the Recording Academy’s Hip-Hop 50 celebration at the Grammys and performed several one-offs with Body Count. More recently, he teamed up with LL COOL J for the A&E TV series highlighting Hip-Hop memorabilia. Titled Hip-Hop Treasures, the show premieres on August 12 and will find the rap legends on the hunt for some of the most famous items in Hip-Hop.