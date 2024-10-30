Ice-T Explains Why He “Hates” Finding Out Some Of His “Friends” Are Trump Supporters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice-T loathes Donald Trump and does not bite his tongue when talking about the former president. Check out the latest and some of the greatest.

Ice-T has gone further to express his disdain for Donald Trump and included his supporters in a recent Twitter (X) post.

“As this election gets closer, I warned you to expect insanity,” he wrote. “What I hate the most is finding out that people I consider friends are racists. They may like me but talk sh#t about other races openly—and probably don’t like other Black people. ‘Make America Great Again‘ (by the way, America is a continent, including Mexico). I’m not Democrat or Republican, but character is more important to me than politics. F### [clown face emoji] and those that roll with him.”

This is not nearly the first time Ice-T has expressed himself around the one-time president and reality show star. In 2020, he notably said, “I can’t believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he’s evil, but he’s certainly not as evil as Trump.”

He’s expanded on his thoughts during multiple interviews with AllHipHop.

Speaking to AllHipHop last month, he said, “So, Trump – to me – has shown in many, many ways how much of a piece of sh#t he is. I don’t think he likes Black people unless it’s to his advantage—he’s an opportunist. Me, being a [former] criminal, I know a con artist when I see one. I know somebody who will say whatever they need to say.

“He might have done a couple things, pardoned a couple people, but as for being the president, I won’t vote for Trump. I’ll tell you that. All these people saying, ‘Oh yeah, I’m down with Trump,’ I’m like—you got a PPP loan and this [N-word] made you some sneakers, and you’re f##kin’ with him? Nah, I’m good.”

More than 51 million Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, with less than a week left before Election Day. Both parties are leaning heavily into last-minute appeals aimed at still-undecided voters.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, defended himself against controversial introductory speeches at his recent Madison Square Garden event, which were widely criticized as crude and racist.

“I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” Trump said to a sparse audience of many that left early.

Democratic nominee and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a rousing speech at the Ellipse in front of an estimated over 75,000 people.

Harris choose the spot as a symbolic gesture as it was the stage once used by Trump before the Capitol insurrection of January 6, 2021.

A CBS News poll, released Tuesday (October 29), has Trump and Harris locked in a statistical tie in Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state by electoral votes. Other battle ground states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.