Ice-T Launches New iHeart Media Podcast “Ice-T’s Daily Game”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In each five to seven-minute episode, the pioneering gangsta rapper shares a motivational quote he finds inspiring and has helped him through the “game of life.”

Ice-T has lived many lives as a criminal, gang affiliate, pioneering gangsta rapper, seasoned actor and dedicated family man. Needless to say, he’s accumulated a wealth of knowledge along the way. Earlier this week, Ice-T launched a new podcast with iHeart Media, the aptly titled Ice-T’s Daily Game. In each five to seven-minute episode, Ice-T shares a motivational quote he finds inspiring and has helped him through the “game of life.”

The first episode serves as a brief introduction, while the second episode, “Ice Cold Character,” focuses on gossip. The quote is: “Your character will outweigh any lie told about you. Those who know you, know you.” From there, Ice-T breaks down what the quote means to him while relating it to his own personal experiences.

The podcast is a long time coming. Ice-T has been doling out little nuggets of wisdom on his social media page for years he dubs “Ice Cold Facts.” For example, he tweeted on February 9, “When it comes to the point where you have to do stupid s### and stunts to say in the game, it’s a Wrap. Don’t go out like that.” Another one reads: “Your biggest fan is a stranger. Your biggest hater is someone you know.”

One of the COLDEST FACTS 💎 pic.twitter.com/xvb30pEx6z — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 7, 2023

Ice-T’s page is swarming with things he’s learned over the last 40 years plus. The Daily Game podcast is the perfect platform for him to spread his keys to a life well-lived.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (February 17). Chuck D, fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast member Mariska Hargitay and producer Dick Wolf will be on deck to present. In the meantime, find Ice-T’s new podcast venture here.