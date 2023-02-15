Ice-T Claps Back At Troll Who Criticizes Coco Austin’s Grammys Look 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice-T defended his wife, Coco Austin, against a Twitter troll who accused the actress of attending the Grammy in a dress “3 sizes too small.”

While Ice-T has no problem with people checking out his wife’s curvaceous figure, he’s not here for the hate, clapping back at a troll criticizing Coco Austin’s Grammy dress.

After performing during the award show’s Hip-Hop 50 tribute, the gangsta rap pioneer took to Instagram with a video of a fellow attendee seemingly admiring the love of his life. “I TOTALLY understand,’ he penned in the caption.

However, not everybody was a fan of Coco’s fit, with one Twitter user slamming the actress, claiming her dress was way too small. The user also compared Coco to Adele, calling the British singer “classy” because she wears outfits that fit her.

“To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don’t know who she is..don’t care)” they wrote. “I see Adele at the Grammies. She looks fabulous. When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty doesn’t have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small.”

Ice-T caught wind of the tweet and didn’t take too kindly to the shade towards his wife. He clapped back at the critic, writing, “Maureen.. When was that last time you had some Dick.. That’s the problem. Lol.”

Maureen.. When was that last time you had some Dick.. That’s the problem. Lol https://t.co/OtsOq63Pyy — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 13, 2023

He followed up with “We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. 💥💥💥💥”

The couple has been together for over two decades, tying the knot during a ceremony on New Year’s Eve 2001, shortly after they first met. However, they later made it official, getting legally wed in January 2006. Daughter Chanel followed in 2015.

Ice-T shared a sweet pic of Valentine’s Day photo of himself and Coco, urging his wife to “Keep it Sexy.”