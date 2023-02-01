Ice-T Reacts To Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Announcement 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice-T is to receive the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after being arrested multiple times in the L.A. neighborhood.

Ice-T is set to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after more than three decades in the music business.

The Gangsta rap pioneer and longest-running male actor in a television series will receive the 2,747th star at a ceremony on Feb. 17.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement. Ice-T also took a moment to reflect on the trajectory of his life.

“When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip. 💎” he penned.

When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip. 💎 https://t.co/1V29295Vnn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2023

“Ice-T is a cultural icon”

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press statement: “Ice-T is a cultural icon and a success both in the music and television industries. His fans will be very excited to see their favorite performer placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

She also noted that “Ice’s star will be situated near the stars of music greats such as Thelonius Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Luciano Pavarotti, Mama Cass Elliott, John Denver, Herbie Hancock,” and other legends.

Legendary rapper and Public Enemy founding member Chuck D will join Ice-T for the star unveiling next month.

Walk of Famers and Law and Order alumni, actor Mariska Hargitay and producer Dick Wolf will also join the rap icon at the ceremony.

Ice-T joined the cast of Law & Order: SVU in 2000. Last year, he became the longest-running male actor in a television series. He received his first on-screen break in 1984’s Hip-Hop movie “Breakin,‘ before appearing in the subsequent sequels. He made his major acting debut in New Jack City in 1981 and went on to play a starring role in Surviving The Game in 1994.

“Ice-T not only invented gangster rap, he has lived it,” The Walk Of Fame press statement notes. “He is the original embodiment of L.A. hip-hop and a cultural icon.