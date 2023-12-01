Ice-T To Finally Make “Rick And Morty” Debut

It would be understandable if some Rick and Morty fans believed Ice-T made a cameo in the second season of the adult animated sitcom. However, the Body Count frontman didn’t provide the voice for Water-T.
Series co-creator Dan Harmon took on the role of imitating Ice-T for the “Get Schwifty” episode of Rick and Morty in 2015. Fast-forward eight years later, Harmon has finally secured an actual appearance by the real Rhyme Pays rapper.
Ice-T will make his Rick and Morty debut this Sunday (December 3). Th Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient will voice the character of Magma Q on the Adult Swim program.
Dan Harmon previously expressed interest in casting Ice-T for Rick and Morty. During a 2018 interview with GQ, the Emmy Award winner discussed creating the “Get Schwifty” installment of the sci-fi series. He also talked about wanting the Hip-Hop legend on the show.
“I love Ice-T and it would be a fantasy come true to have him come and do Ice-T or Water-T or any other character,” Harmon stated. “He could be Vice President or whatever. It would be great to work with him sometime. I love his voice. That’s why I do a dumb impression of it.”
In addition to breaking into the entertainment industry as a recording artist, Ice-T has acted in motion pictures such as Breakin’, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, New Jack City and Ricochet. He also became a television regular as a cast member of NBC’s long-running crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.