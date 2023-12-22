Ice-T Shows How “The Player” Was Born With Series Of Epic Throwback Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice-T is one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories. From running the streets and enlisting in the Army to immersing himself in Los Angeles’ electro scene, becoming an early pioneer of gangsta rap and playing Detective Odafin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for more than 20 years, he’s the definition of a hustler. But before he became the Ice-T we know and love, he was Tracy Morrow, just another student at Crenshaw High School in South Central.

On Thursday (December 21), Ice-T shared a throwback photo from his high school days. He wrote in the caption, “Crenshaw High School South Central LA. Class of 76 Fro was on point. Sharp as Steak Knives. Young Iceberg.”

Crenshaw High School South Central LA. Class of 76 Fro was on point. Sharp as Steak Knives 🔪 Young Iceberg 💎 pic.twitter.com/H5WKuMRTgA — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 21, 2023

But Ice-T wasn’t done there. He also shared another high school yearbook photo with the caption, “Young ICE, 9th grade year book. Fro, sweatshirt.. Take the Fn picture.” He followed up with a third photo that captured his evolution from street kid to player. He added, “From a Fro to the Perm… The Player was born.. ‘My smoothe personality is a Trap’ ICEBERG.”

Young ICE, 9th grade year book. Fro, sweatshirt.. Take the Fn picture… 💎 pic.twitter.com/wc26b9udqd — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 21, 2023

From a Fro to the Perm… The Player was born.. ‘My smoothe personality is a Trap’ ICEBERG💎 pic.twitter.com/Ig3sY8CWOT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 21, 2023

Ice-T was among the presenters at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 3. The Original Gangster was on deck to induct Rage Against the Machine, who joined Sheryl Crow, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, The Spinners and Gorge Michael in the 2023 class.

The ceremony was streamed live for the first time in the Rock Hall’s 38-year history thanks to Disney+, which provided for some colorful moments. Beforehand, Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes addressed the media room, which included AllHipHop, and suggested he was slightly nervous about what could go wrong. As it turned out, Sykes did have one thing to worry about—a barrage of cuss words. Throughout the evening, presenters and inductees alike kept letting “f-bombs” and other expletives slip. Ice-T let at least one “muthaf###in” out but kept it pretty tightened up otherwise.

Tom Morello was the only member from Rage Against the Machine to attend the ceremony. He proceeded to deliver a passionate acceptance speech, which—true to Rage form—challenged the current systems put in place.

“The world is worth fighting for,” he said. “Dream big and don’t settle. Don’t wait for us. Rage is not here, but you are. You’re the ones who must testify.” He ended with, “History is like music—it’s not something that happens, it’s something you make.” Backstage, he posed for photos in true Rage fashion with a sign that read simply, “Cease fire,” a reference to the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.