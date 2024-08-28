Ice-T Slams “Law & Order: SVU” Critics: “What The F Is Woke?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice-T hilariously shut down social media critics and their complaints that Law & Order: SVU has become “woke.”

Ice-T swiftly dismissed criticisms that Law & Order: SVU has become “woke” after getting called out by social media users.

On Tuesday (August 27) the rapper-turned-actor deflected complaints about the show tackling social and moral issues. An X (Twitter) user responded to his post from August 1, revealing he was returning to work on Season 26 of the award-winning show.

“Did they write SVU back to normal yet?” they asked. “It started to go woke.”

However, Ice-T shot down the criticism, questioning, “What the F is Woke?” Furthermore, he added, “lol Like I give a F###.”

What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a F###. https://t.co/qVHbgWnhxD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 27, 2024

While Ice-T was unbothered by the criticism, other users were and hit back.

“Writing about current day issues is not woke. It just doesn’t fit what you want you think it should be. Good try though,” one person replied.

“every person that says “woke” as a pejorative, I just auto assume your frontal lobe got issues,” said another.

While a third encouraged, ”Please look up the origin of “woke”? You racist white people have no clue what you’re talking about.”

A different user attempted to share their definition of “woke,” but Ice-T remained unmoved.

“Woke means tearing down my John Wayne statues,” they replied. “And forcing me to e#### a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf.”

Ice-T responded, “That sounds Dope… F John Wayne.”

That sounds Dope… F John Wayne. https://t.co/uvYKVO1sea — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 27, 2024

In a follow-up post, the gangsta rap pioneer admitted he steers clear of politics. “I stay outta Political s###.,” he added. “Like I said before… The Blue Vs The Red… It’s GangBangin to me.”