Ice-T, Treach & Chuck D Join Dozens Of MCs For “Spit Or Quit” Tribute To DJ Kay Slay

The legendary New York City DJ died unexpectedly in April 2022 due to complications from COVID-19.

DJ Kay Slay died unexpectedly in April 2022, leaving the Hip-Hop community in a state of shock. At the time of his passing, his friends and family vowed to carry on his legacy.

Legendary New York City promoter Van Silk is among those people. Last week, Van Silk released the first volume of “Spit or Quit,” a nearly 50-minute exposé of some of the best MCs in the business. From Ice-T and Naughty By Nature’s Treach to Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Digital Underground’s Money B, there’s no shortage of talent displayed throughout the video.

Other contributions come from fashion designer April Walker, Def Jam Recordings first publicist, Bill Adler, Video Music Box co-founder Ralph McDaniels and The Furious Five’s Melle Mel.

“‘Spit or Quit’ is a spin-off of my brother DJ Kay Slay’s ‘Rolling Deep’ series of MCs, which I helped with,” Van Silk explains to AllHipHop. “So myself, Nero and Kay Slay’s partner The General decided to continue the legacy. My team Preacha Earl, Freedom Williams, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Sweety G and videographer E-Boogie got Volume One done with production by The Furious Five’s Rahiem and DaNyA the OG.”

DJ Kay Slay, whose real name was Keith Grayson, was hugely influential American DJ, record executive and music producer from New York City. He was known for his work in promoting and breaking new Hip-Hop artists and for his impactful mixtapes, which often featured exclusive tracks and collaborations.

Kay Slay’s influence extended beyond the mixtape scene. He was also a radio personality, hosting “The Drama Hour” on New York’s Hot 97, where he played a mix of mainstream and underground Hip-Hop. His nickname, “The Drama King,” came from his reputation for being involved in high-profile beefs and playing diss tracks during Hip-Hop rivalries.

He released several studio albums, including The Streetsweeper series, which featured a mix of established and up-and-coming artists. He was not only respected for his dedication to Hip-Hop culture but also his ability to bring together artists from different regions and styles.

Kay Slay passed away on April 17, 2022 due to complications related to COVID-19. Following his death, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, AZ, Run-DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, Coke La Rock, Kid Capri, Goodie Mob, B-Real, Memphis Bleek, Twista, E-40, Jim Jones and many more contributed to the biggest posse cut in Hip-Hop history, “Rolling 200 Deep.” Released in November 2023, the track was divided into 16 parts spanning 62 minutes and featuring 200 rappers.

“Rolling 200 Deep” marked the fourth installment in DJ Kay Slay’s Rolling Deep series, which includes Rolling 25 Deep (2005) Rolling 50 Deep (2020) and Rolling 110 Deep (2021).

“I think Papoose oversaw the project once Slay passed,” Big Daddy Kane told AllHipHop at the time of its release. “I’m super glad that someone took this project over and got it out to truly send Kay Slay off with the honor and gratitude he deserves. He has always been a true supporter of authentic Hip-Hop and 200 MCs on the same track is a hell of a way to leave a legacy behind.”

Find a list of the contributors below and the audio here.

Intro

1. Rayvon

2. G Dep

3. Flowers!

4. A.L

5. International DJ Finesse

6. Omega

7. King Sun

8. Treach

9. Delateni Da Emperor

10. Contageous Funk

11. Tricky T

12. Sincere

13. Nero speaks

14. April Walker speaks

15. Sheri sher

16. Keith KC

17. Freedom Williams

18. Original Slick Rick

19. Bill Adler speaks

20. Sweety G

21. MCK Quess

22. Illuminate

23. Leyro$ee

24. El Sicario

25. Baby D

26. Johnny Wah

27. Rose Gang

28. Preacher Earl

29. Ice T

30. Ras Kass

31. Punchline

32. SilverFox

33. Head Krack

34. NTG

35. Most Supreme Raheen

36. Y.T. Shahee

37. Ralph Mcdaniels Speaks

38. Broc Out

39. Lord Koas

40. John Jiggs

41. Shortee Sha

42. Kasim Allah

43. Major T.M.W

44. Young Hump

45. Money B.

46. Melle Mel Speaks

47. Master Rob

48. Kevie Kev

49. Monia Amore

50. D. Lashon A.K.A DBanga

51. E-Boogie

52. Quita Da O.G

53. Danya The OG Speaks

54. Chill Rob G

55. Phaze Gwad

56. RD Smiley

57. Charlie Prince

58. Jessie West